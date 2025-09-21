Reese Witherspoon admits to parenting her youngest differently from older kids

Reese Witherspoon opens up on parenting her youngest

Reese Witherspoon is parenting her youngest son, 12-year-old Tennessee James, with a different approach than she did with her older children.

The 49-year-old actress got candid about her parenting journey on the Sept. 20 episode of The Interview, admitting that after more than 25 years of motherhood, she’s “completely wrung-out and tired.”

Witherspoon, who shares her eldest children Ava, 26, and Deacon, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, explained that she takes a more relaxed approach with Tennessee.

“Whenever I lose my cool, I turn to my youngest and I go, ‘You got to call your brother and sister. They wore me out. I’m so tired. Eat the cookie. Go to bed late. Just do it,’” she said.

The actress also reflected on her eldest children’s transition to adulthood. “Ava will call me and just be a great friend, Deacon calls me all the time. We hang out in New York… it’s awesome to have your kids become adults,” she said.

Witherspoon also praised Ava for carving out her own path in Hollywood. “I’m so proud of her for not being anything but herself… not trying to emulate me,” she said.