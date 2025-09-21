'Mary Tyler Moore Show' songwriter Sonny Curtis dies at 88

Sonny Curtis passes away at 88

Sonny Curtis has passed away at the age of 88.

The Crickets frontman's family confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement shared to his official Facebook page on Saturday, September 20.

Curtis, who wrote the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song, died on September 19, following a sudden illness.

The statement read, "I'm heartbroken to tell you that my dad Sonny passed away yesterday after a sudden illness. I'm so grateful that I was with him at the end, along with my mom. It was peaceful and he didn't suffer."

"He was 88 and he lived a more exceptional life than anyone I'd ever met. He made a mark on this world, and he made a mark on the hearts of all who knew him. It's a sad day, but what a life. May we look at his life with joy rather than sadness. He would have wanted that," it further read.

Sonny Curtis' music left an indelible mark on both rock history and television culture.