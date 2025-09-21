 
Shaun White's 'dirty little secret' revealed post Nina Dobrev split

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White recently parted ways

September 21, 2025

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's breakup has reportedly continued to stir conversation across Hollywood.

The Vampire Diaries alum and the Olympic snowboarder went public with their relationship in 2020. 

After four years together, White proposed in October 2024 with a stunning 5-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond during a dinner at The Golden Swan in New York City.

However, just one year later, in September 2025, the pair shockingly ended their engagement and their five-year relationship.

According to Star Magazine, whispers in the industry suggested that many people believe Dobrev “deserves better” due to White's antics.

“Their breakup has been completely out of the blue to some people, but the consensus is Nina deserves better,” one insider shared, adding that White has long had a wandering eye.

“Everyone is rushing to judgment, but it’s been an unspoken dirty little secret he’s a sucker for a pretty girl,” the source claimed. 

“Even while he was with Nina, he would check them out,” they concluded.

