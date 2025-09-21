 
Geo News

Matthew McConaughey reveals secret that helped his 13-year marriage

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camilla Alves are parents to three teenagers

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2025

Matthew McConaughey credits smaller bed as secret to 13-year marriage
Matthew McConaughey credits smaller bed as secret to 13-year marriage

Matthew McConaughey says switching to a Queen size bed brought him closer to his wife, Camilla Alves, in their 13-year marriage.

In his new book Poems & Prayers, the 55-year-old actor wrote, “One way to surely get ahead, is get rid of that king-size mattress, and sleep in a queen-size bed.”

McConaughey doubled down on the bedroom trick in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, explaining how their previous king-size bed left them feeling disconnected once their three children no longer shared the bed.

“I wake up one morning … I’m looking over there and Camilla’s like a football field away, man,” he said. “Then you go to bed at night, like you want to snuggle up…‘Well, we’ve got to cover you up. Come about 12 feet and I’ll come 12 feet.’”

The actor realised that a smaller bed would naturally bring the couple closer. “Get rid of that son of a b****. So we got a queen size where we’re shoulder to shoulder. I’m telling you, it’s good for your marriage,” McConaughey added.

The couple, who married in 2012, also revealed in 2024 that they tend to de-escalating arguments with something sweet, like chocolate or ice cream.

McConaughey and Alves are parents to sons Levi, 17, Livingston, 12, and daughter Vida, 15.

Priscilla Presley criticises Lisa Marie's marriage to Michael Jackson
Priscilla Presley criticises Lisa Marie's marriage to Michael Jackson
Olivia Rodrigo slams ABC for Jimmy Kimmel suspension
Olivia Rodrigo slams ABC for Jimmy Kimmel suspension
Oscar winner Troy Kotsur shatters Hollywood barrier with his Netflix role
Oscar winner Troy Kotsur shatters Hollywood barrier with his Netflix role
'Mary Tyler Moore Show' songwriter Sonny Curtis dies at 88
'Mary Tyler Moore Show' songwriter Sonny Curtis dies at 88
Louis Partridge comments on Olivia Rodrigo relationship: ‘Pretty damn special'
Louis Partridge comments on Olivia Rodrigo relationship: ‘Pretty damn special'
Steve Martin shares shocking health update
Steve Martin shares shocking health update
Mindy Kaling brings THIS snack on fashion shows
Mindy Kaling brings THIS snack on fashion shows
Shaun White's 'dirty little secret' revealed post Nina Dobrev split
Shaun White's 'dirty little secret' revealed post Nina Dobrev split