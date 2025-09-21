Matthew McConaughey reveals secret that helped his 13-year marriage

Matthew McConaughey credits smaller bed as secret to 13-year marriage

Matthew McConaughey says switching to a Queen size bed brought him closer to his wife, Camilla Alves, in their 13-year marriage.

In his new book Poems & Prayers, the 55-year-old actor wrote, “One way to surely get ahead, is get rid of that king-size mattress, and sleep in a queen-size bed.”

McConaughey doubled down on the bedroom trick in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, explaining how their previous king-size bed left them feeling disconnected once their three children no longer shared the bed.

“I wake up one morning … I’m looking over there and Camilla’s like a football field away, man,” he said. “Then you go to bed at night, like you want to snuggle up…‘Well, we’ve got to cover you up. Come about 12 feet and I’ll come 12 feet.’”

The actor realised that a smaller bed would naturally bring the couple closer. “Get rid of that son of a b****. So we got a queen size where we’re shoulder to shoulder. I’m telling you, it’s good for your marriage,” McConaughey added.

The couple, who married in 2012, also revealed in 2024 that they tend to de-escalating arguments with something sweet, like chocolate or ice cream.

McConaughey and Alves are parents to sons Levi, 17, Livingston, 12, and daughter Vida, 15.