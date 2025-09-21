 
Cardi B reflects on difficult second childbirth

Cardi B is expecting her first child with 'NFL' star Stefon Diggs after three kids with ex-husband Offset

Web Desk
September 21, 2025

Cardi B is reflecting on her past deliveries as she gears up for her fourth childbirth.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 32, revealed during Friday’s episode of The Breakfast Club that delivering her son Wave left her painfully torn.

“My second baby, he too big—he broke me,” admitted Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. “The first one, I had to stitch ... Oh yeah, I ripped.” 

When asked by co-host Jess Hilarious how she managed to use the bathroom afterward, Cardi recalled it was “hard,” but admitted she now knows what to expect.

“Now things are just a little different and I’m more experienced,” she explained. “Like, the third one was so easy, so I’m expecting this one to be as easy as well, in the name of the Lord. That’s why I’m like, ‘I just did it last year. I can do it [again].’”

According to the Mayo Clinic, vaginal tears are common during delivery, especially when a baby’s head is larger than the vaginal opening or if the tissue doesn’t stretch easily.

Cardi confirmed on Wednesday that she’s pregnant with her fourth child—her first with her new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

“I felt like, can I just say it on my own time? I’m not hiding,” she told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. The rapper also said she’s “excited” and “in a good space” as she approaches her delivery, which is due before her tour kicks off in February.

The WAP rapper already shares daughter Kulture, son Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom with estranged husband Offset, 33. The former couple’s on-and-off relationship spanned 2017 to 2024, with Blossom arriving after Cardi filed for divorce again last August.

