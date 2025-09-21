Prince Harry slams into the rocks: ‘Apologize on a bended knee right now'

Prince Harry’s ‘second son syndrome’ brings royal woes to the surface

An expert has just sat down to discuss everything she feels may be differentiating Prince Harry from Prince William.

The expert in question is Woman's Hour on BBC Radio presenter, Dame Jenni Murray.

According to the Daily Mail, she feels Prince William acts like a “misery guts” more often than not” whereas Prince Harry carries himself with an “easy manner and more relaxed attitude to life that is typical of the second child.”

She even added anecdotes from her own experience and admitted, “As a mother of two sons, Ed and Charlie, contemporaries of William and Harry, I'm fascinated by the way the royal brothers typify the first and second son syndrome with which I'm familiar.”

Because while “from a young age, the older boy knows what he wants to be when he grows up - or in William's case has to be.” Prince Harry, being “the younger one has no such concerns.”

“I reckon it starts with the parents. First time around the responsibility of a new baby is enormous. You worry so much about getting it right. The second time, you know what you're doing,” she also noted.

Compared to Prince William who takes his future inheritance “more seriously” Ms Murray added that for Prince Harry “The atmosphere in the house is more relaxed. Number two smiles and laughs more... He grows up to be a natural charmer, always breezing in with good humour.”

That is not to say she does not feel Prince William’s apprehension towards Prince Harry’s olive branches are unfounded. Because she believes the younger brother needs to “apologize, on bended knee(s)” for all the things he “wrote about his family for financial gain.”

Ms Murray is also convinced, “the royal boys need to share responsibility. Harry can ease some of William's worries and William can then cheer up a bit while not making Harry feel like a spare.”

“They need each other. They are family. It's love that counts. And perhaps most importantly, it's what their mother would have wanted,” she added before signing off.