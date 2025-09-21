Kate Middleton, Prince William announce exciting new partnership

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have announced an exciting new partnership over 'life-saving skills'.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity has announced that Olympic champion Tom Dean MBE partners with the Royal Foundation to enable hundreds of children to learn to swim.

The Royal Foundation announced on its website, over 200 children are already benefitting from learn-to-swim packages in underserved areas as part of a partnership between The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales and Olympic gold medallist Tom Dean MBE’s swim school, with more due to be rolled out across the year in pools across the UK.

Through the partnership, 1,000 young people who would not otherwise have access to swimming lessons will receive a package of 10 – 12 sessions each. This will help to break down the barriers that prevent them from gaining swimming as a life skill.

The Tom Dean Swim School, alongside personally selected certified instructors from independent swim schools across the country, will deliver the packages, which focus on the fundamentals of learning to swim and being safe in the water.

They will be provided in towns and cities across the country, from Birtley to Devon, Hull and Birmingham, with more lessons to be delivered throughout the school year.