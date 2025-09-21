Adele reportedly in talks for 2026 'Super Bowl' halftime show

Adele is said to be in discussions to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, nearly a decade after turning down the opportunity.

According to Page Six, the 16-time Grammy Award winner, is rumored to take the stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, when the NFL’s championship game takes place next February.

While negotiations are reportedly ongoing, she has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Hello singer previously revealed she declined an invitation to perform at the 2017 Super Bowl, telling a Los Angeles audience at the time, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

Adele has attended the Super Bowl as a fan, most recently in 2024 alongside her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul.

She admitted she was more excited to see Rihanna’s halftime performance than the game itself, joking with fans, “I went, obviously I didn’t go for the football at all. I went to watch Rihanna.”

Other artists rumored to be in contention for the 2026 slot include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

The news comes as Adele is reportedly preparing for several major career moves, including a multi-million-pound book deal for a tell-all autobiography, a possible world tour, and the release of new music.

Her recent Las Vegas and Munich residencies helped boost her fortune to an estimated £170 million, while her Munich shows set Guinness World Records for both ticket sales and the largest continuous outdoor LED screen used in a concert.

If confirmed, Adele’s Super Bowl appearance would mark one of the most highly anticipated halftime performances in recent years.