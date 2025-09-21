Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts' friendship passes down to their kids

Billie Lourd's and her Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts' friendship has passed down to their kids, as they now enjoy playdates with their kids.

For those unaware, Lourd and her husband have two children, a 4-year-old son, Kingston, and a 2-year-old daughter, Jackson. On the other hand, Roberts shares her only child, a 4-year-old son, Rhodes, with ex Garrett Hedlund.

To promote her recently released movie Adulthood, the 33-year-old American actress conversed with PEOPLE magazine and reflected on her friendship with the Aquamarine star, which has been bequeathed to their children.

Lourd, whose birthday was on July 17, threw a “crazy” party that Roberts attended with her son.

She shared, "Emma was there, and I was Tinkerbell, and Emma showed up as Peter Pan. We're still in lock step. We didn't even discuss it. She just knew to be Peter Pan, that I was going to be Tinkerbell. And I just love her."

"She has a son, and I have two kids now, and we get them together. And it's just so crazy that the show was 10 years ago. I feel old," The Last Showgirl star jokingly quipped, referring to Scream Queens.

It is pertinent to mention that Scream Queens, a satirical dark comedy, aired from September 22, 2015, to December 20, 2016 on Fox.