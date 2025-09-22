Mindy Kaling gives glimpse into kids' bedtime ritual

Mindy Kaling shares what she read to her kids at bedtime

Mindy Kaling is a mom to three kids; in her latest interview, she gives insight into her bond with them.



In a chat with People, the star says her children's bedtime ritual involves the reading of specific books.

“They like such different things and so it’s great — it’s like a little performance,” she shares. “My son [Spencer] likes books about trucks and cars, and he loves John Cena’s books, Elbow Grease. "

“John Cena wrote these kids books that are amazing about a monster truck," The Office star adds. "My daughter [Katherine] loves The Baby-Sitters Club."

“And then the baby [Anne] loves Sandra Boynton and more simple board books, so lots of different kinds of books," the 46-year-old notes.

“When I finish up the show, as glamorous as this is, I get to go hang out with my three kids, so they're pretty grounding."

Besides this, Mindy has been quite private about her children, as she has kept out of the spotlight since each of their births.

Explaining her reason for this, she shares, “I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not."

It is relevant to mention Mindy has never revealed the identity of her children Katherine, 7, Spencer, 5, and Anne, 1 father.