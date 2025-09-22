 
Millie Bobby Brown marks relationship milestone with husband Jake Bongiovi

The 'Stranger Things' star loves being wife of Jake Bongiovi

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 22, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating one year of being a wife to her husband Jake Bongiovi

In the celebratory post the doting wife penned down a sweet note along with a black and white photo from the day of their wedding.

"1 year married,” she wrote in the caption, expressing her love for her husband by adding a heart emoji.

She also confessed that she admires being life partner to Jake

"I love being your wife, " Millie further added in the post.

Millie Bobby Brown marks relationship milestone with husband Jake Bongiovi

In the snap, Millie wearing her floor-length wedding gown with lace detail and her veil can be seen sweetly hugging her husband Jake.

Jake opted to wear a black pants paired with white coat and Tshirt with a black bow. He can be seen smiling as Millie embraced him.

Earlier this year, on New Year Eve, the Netflix star reflected on the past year and called it, "The year of mrs bongiovi," while sharing unseen glimpses from her wedding day and heartwarming moments spent with Jake.

The pair first sparked dating speculations in June 2021 after Jake shared a selfie with Brown on Instagram.

Millie confirmed their romance by November of the same year by posting a blurry snap with Jake on the account of the photo sharing app.

The pair reportedly tied the knot privately in May 2024 in a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family." and held a big wedding ceremony in Italy.

