Queen Camilla's real feelings over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion revealed

Queen Camilla’s lingering resentment may block royal reconciliation

Queen Camilla reportedly still has strong feelings over Prince Harry’s past criticisms.

According to a new report, the Queen Consort’s feelings of resentment toward the Duke of Sussex is making her a key barrier to his return to the royal family fold.

Speaking to The Times, a source revealed how Camilla felt when Harry visited King Charles at Clarence House in London during his UK visit.

The insider suggested that Camilla has not moved past the personal attacks directed at her, particularly in Harry’s memoir, Spare, and public statements.

“He has been extremely unkind to her in print and in word, and she doesn’t forgive easily,” the source said.

A friend of Charles also shared similar views, “The royal family make elephants look like they have short memories.”

In his bombshell memoir, Harry wrote of Camilla, “I had complex feelings about gaining a step parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.

“In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?” he added.

Later, in an interview with Good Morning America in 2023, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his relationship with Camilla.

“I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know, being the third person within my parents’ marriage,” said Prince Harry.

He added, “We haven’t spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family, despite the differences or the difficulties that those relationships have put out. When I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other.”