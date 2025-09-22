King Charles takes final decision on Prince Harry's return to royal family

King Charles ends speculation over Prince Harry’s role in monarchy

Prince Harry has received bad news as reports revealed that King Charles has taken a final and firm decision on his royal future.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is not expected to return to royal duties in any part-time role despite his recent visit to the UK and brief meeting with the monarch.

Palace sources told the publication that the idea of Harry splitting his time between the US and royal work in Britain is not being considered.

They said Charles will not allow Harry to be “half-in, half-out,” as he stood firm by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s decision.

“The King is a forgiving man but has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there cannot be ‘half-in, half-out’ members of the working royal family,” the royal insider said.

The Palace insider also pushed back against claims that Harry’s visit could mark the start of a new working arrangement where the Duke could work as a part time royal while his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stays in US.

“Whoever is behind [the Sussexes] seems to have mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles,” the source noted.

Another insider said, “These syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources are precisely why the King and Royal family are so hesitant to embark on any road to rapprochement.

“If the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect.”

Before concluding, the insider also talked of Charles and Prince William’s show of strength as they welcomed President Trump’s visit to the UK.

They said, “As last week’s State Visit clearly demonstrated, the power and impact of the modern monarchy lies in the unshakeable bond between The King and the Prince of Wales, supported by other working members of the family.”