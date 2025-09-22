Zoe Kravitz, Naomi Ackie reveal 'Blink Twice' most challenging moments

Zoë Kravitz, Naomi Ackie recall 'Blink Twice' filming experience

Zoë Kravitz and Naomi Ackie have opened up about their experience during the filming of Blink Twice.

In a joint interview with ELLE, Kravitz candidly discussed the 'most challenging moments' of her directorial debut movie.

Recalling filming in Mexico, the Batman actress began, "Casting is a bit like going on dates - like, 'Are you the love of my life?' Then I met you and it was so clear."

“(There'd be shoots where) it was five in the morning, 100 degrees, mosquitoes everywhere, you haven't slept or eaten, and I'm making you put your face in dirt and dragging you around,” the 36-year-old director added.

Revealing Ackie’s positive attitude towards shooting challenging scenes, Kravitz continued, “I actually don't know how we survived. I was hanging on by a thread and you just showed up with a smile on your face every day."

Meanwhile, Ackie reflected on the bond that she built with the director while filming.

"I remember saying on set how rare it is for women to create the kind of friendships that male directors and actors have," the Mickey 17 actress told the outlet.

Before concluding, she shared, "This was a job where I felt like I was a friend of the director. Before, it always felt like I was the child - like, 'Oh my God, please love me! Am I doing a good job?!' It was good times."

For those unversed, in Blink Twice, Ackie stars as Frida, a cocktail waitress who accepts an invitation from a billionaire to a lavish party on his private island, which quickly turns into a dangerous nightmare as guests’ memories are lost and memories blur.