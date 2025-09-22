Hollywood stars decry Jimmy Kimmel's abrupt suspension

Jimmy Kimmel's suspension draws strong backlash

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel was booted out of his late-night show of the same name after he commented about activist Charlie Kirk's killer.



This suspension gave way to a strong backlash by several stars in Hollywood. The latest is John Oliver.

On his show Last Week Tonight, the host throws his weight behind his fellow anchor.

“What got Kimmel in trouble was a passing reference on Monday night. Now at the time there were still rumors flying around regarding the killer’s motivations, including that he was on the far right, something that Kimmel alluded to like this,” he shares.

The host continues, “Yeah, that was it. Weirdly, I was actually a guest on his show that night and I didn’t even register that comment and that’s only partly because I wasn’t really paying attention."

Calling Jimmy's suspension a "turning point", John says, "Not because comedians are important, but because we are not."

“If the government can force a network to pull a late night show off the air and do so in plain view, it can do a fuck of a lot worse," he concludes.

Similarly, Olivia Rodrigo also recently, in her Instagram Stories, called out the authority, describing their decision to suspend the host as "blatant censorship and abuse of power,” adding, “I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech.”

Meanwhile, it's reported Disney and Jimmy is in talks to get his show back on-air.