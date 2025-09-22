‘Rail thin' Kate Middleton's life after cancer turns harsh: New cancer update

Fans receive a new update on Kate Middleton’s cancer battle

Royal fans have just been offered an update on Kate Middleton’s life after cancer.

The news has been shared by a well placed source that just sat down with RadarOnline.

According to the findings, despite having finished cancer treatment back in September of 2024, behind closed doors Kate Middleton is “still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily.”

It has gotten to a point where “it's taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment.” At the current moment “she's still not back to where she was before her diagnosis.”

Prior to this update, a report by Queen Elizabeth’s former spokesperson Ailsa Anderso also came forward. According to them, “she's being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life.” But “she'll be able to reenergize herself.”

However, a courtier also revealed that a possible reason for this focus on healing is potentially because the rumor mill warns King Charles’ reign might be cut short due to his own cancer.

While “many hope Charles will wear the crown for years to come. But there's no denying that he's looked ashen and weary. Kate will be called upon sooner rather than later – and she likely wants to ensure that she's up to the task,” the courtier said.