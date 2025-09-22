Reports of King Charles, William tensions after Harry visit dismissed

King Charles: File photo

A palace insider has rejected claims of strained relations between King Charles III and Prince William, amid speculation surrounding Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK.

The Daily Mail reported Sunday that some close to the Duke of Sussex may be attempting to use Harry’s meeting with his father to “drive a wedge” between the King and his eldest son, the heir to the throne.

Harry visited London earlier this month for the WellChild Awards and briefly saw the King at Clarence House, their first meeting in more than two years.

A royal insider dismissed suggestions of division, telling the newspaper that “syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources” undermine efforts at reconciliation.

“If the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect,” the source said.

The insider added that last week’s state visit highlighted “the power and impact of the modern monarchy” resting on the “unshakeable bond between the King and the Prince of Wales,” supported by other working royals.

Reports have suggested high-level talks are underway to prepare for a possible public appearance by Charles and Harry together, which would be their first in six years.