Miley Cyrus opens up about possibility of walking away from fame

Miley Cyrus admits she may outgrow her passion

Miley Cyrus admitted she is "not afraid" of a day when she no longer wants to be a star.

In a recent chat with Pamela Anderson, the flower singer opened up about being a celebrity and how over the time she evolved herself by continuous "redesigning, reimagining, re-inspiring."

During the conversation for CR Fashion Book, Pamela praised Miley's "cutting-edge" personality.

Miley responded saying she loves doing things her way, "through my own very unique process—not just the creation I share, but the design of my life, I’m always redesigning, reimagining, re-inspiring," she shared.

The pop star shared that before taking any big leap in her career, she always thinks while lying in her bed, "Wow, I really jumped on a train when I was 11 years old, and I’ve never gotten off."

"I made a decision at 11, and I’ve never stopped. I made this deep commitment, and I never questioned it or reexamined it."

But was she satisfied with her decision during her late 20s and early 30s?

The answer is "yes" so far.

However, Miley admitted she is unafraid of the day when the answer will be "No"

"I’m not afraid of the day it’s no," the Disney alum noted.

"I don’t know if that day will come—when this no longer has my heart the way it does now. Like you said, there could be a season where all of this no longer interests me, and that’s okay," Miley added.