Inside Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina's birthday bash

Salma Hayek celebrates daughter Valentino's birthday

Salma Hayek Pinault is celebrating daughter Valentina's 18th birthday.

The actress shared sweet insights in the birthday bash of her "dream" daughter's 18th birthday by taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 23.

In the post, the proud mom revealed how they partied at the intimate party for daughter's birthday.

"We ate, we danced, we laughed, we loved… and we kept the party going all weekend," she wrote in the caption.

The first snap in the carousel featured a sweet picture of Valentina with her mom, Salma, and father, François-Henri Pinault.

In the second slide, Salma Hayek and Valentina danced together. Salma can be seen wearing a pink Kaftan dress while the birthday girl wore a red silk floor-length dress.

In the following slides, Valentina can be seen being carried by her father, a red-fondant cake and lastly a group photo in the last slide.

"Happy birthday mi cielo, celebrating you never feels long enough," Salma added in the caption.

This post came a day after Salma penned down a heartfelt note to wish her daughter on her 18th birthday.

"My beautiful dancing queen. Today you turned 18 !!!!!," she began.

"So many things have changed in your life, but you are always soooo you," she said in the gushing note, calling Valentina, "A kind passionate heart, a wise soul full of magic, a unique unstoppable force of nature with a witty sense of humor and stubborn tenacity."

"Some things will never chance we love you forever and although you were always ahead of your years you will always be in my heart my dream daughter," Salma shared, ending the note with, "Feliz cumpleaños Valentina Paloma."