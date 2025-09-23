Miley Cyrus reveals her ONE creative hobby other than music

Miley Cyrus on gardening: 'Kept me grounded in my sober lifestyle'

Miley Cyrus gushed over her passion for gardening, which is "a creative outlet that isn’t about fame or success.”

In a recent chat for a new cover story with Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book, the Flower singer got candid about her love for gardening and how it helps her maintain her sobriety.

“Gardening is something you do for yourself. When we’ve shared so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple — like putting a seed in the ground and nurturing it — it becomes a very personal process,” Miley told the outlet.

The Jaded singer went on to say, “Having that has been the medicine that’s kept me grounded in my sober lifestyle. It’s part of a practice, the way yoga might be: getting out into nature, doing something with my hands, and having a creative outlet that isn’t about fame or success.”

Recalling her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus's words, Miley noted that her mother, Tish Cyrus, also loves gardening.

“My dad always said our house looked like an old folks’ home, because she’d have flowers in every single room — that was very ’90s, with all the potpourri."

The Hannah Montana alum credited her mother for introducing her to gardening, who herself became an “incredible gardener” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She really discovered something unique," Miley shared, adding, "A plant could be dead for a year, and she’ll bring it back to life."