Dua Lipa thanks NYC legends after epic MSG shows: 'Dream come true'

Dua Lipa shuts down NYC with 4 sold-out MSG shows

Dua Lipa celebrated a major career milestone.

As the singer wrapped up four sold-out shows at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, she took to Instagram to mark the milestone.

Sharing a carousel of photos and videos from the shows, Lipa penned an emotional note in the caption.

Lipa wrote, "Pinch me, pinch me! 4 SOLD OUT NIGHTS AT MSG!!! 4 unforgettable nights filled with the most electric, unstoppable energy."

"I am so deeply grateful to every single one of you who came out and shook the house down with me!! your love is something I’ll carry forever," she added.

The Dance the Night singer went on to express her gratitude to Nile Rodgers and Lenny Kravitz for joinning her on the stage.

She wrote, "An extra special thank you to two absolute New York LEGENDS who joined me on stage."

Adding, "the incomparable @nilerodgers on Saturday and the one and only @lennykravitz on Sunday."

"Sharing the stage with you, singing the very songs that shaped me as an artist, was nothing short of a dream come true," Lipa noted. "I’m floating right now, and I know I’ll be riding this high for a long, long time. Thank you, NYC… until next time."

Next, Dua Lipa is set to perform two nights at Kaseya Center, Miami, as part of her Radical Optimism Tour.