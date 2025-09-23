Adele turns down Super Bowl 2026 half-time show amid 'assassination fears': Source

Adele rules out performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

Adele has reportedly been left terrified after the brutal murder of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist.

The reports of the Hello hitmaker's 2026 Super Bowl appearance were surfacing and the deal was said to be in talks years later, she refused to perform in 2016.

However, after the recent assassination of Kirk, Adele has allegedly "ruled out performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show" as "she is petrified after what happened to Kirk," an insider told Radaronline.

"There is no way she will stand in front of 100 million people at the Super Bowl now. Adele thinks she would have a bullseye on her back."

In light of current social-political conditions in the United States, the singer is concerned about her security.

"She barely leaves home anymore except for work commitments," another source said.

"She has staff and close family around her, but otherwise she avoids the outside world. Adele tells us she is frightened of becoming a target like Kirk."

Adele previously said the NFL's showcase was about dance more than music, so she turned down the 2016 gig to perform at the Half-Time show.

"First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no," she told a Los Angeles crowd eight years ago.

For the unversed, Kirk was shot dead during a public speaking event at a university in Utah earlier in September, sparking an outrage among public figures about their safety.