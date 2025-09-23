Katy Perry shares emotional message: 'No forcing, no controlling'

Katy Perry gets emotional on '143' anniversary

Katy Perry celebrated a big milestone since it's been a year to her album, 143.

Marking the anniversary of her album on Monday, Katy took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the caption.

While admitting that she tends to be "mostly a futurist," Katy acknowledged "the incredible impact this last year has had on me."

She penned, "1 year ago, 143 came out and I took the weekend to reflect. Records are snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story of where they are now or have been, and hope someone will hear themselves in some of the messages. 143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans."

"Looking back now, I realize it has been all about reconnecting to my fans through these songs and through this wonderful tour that has given me the opportunity to see so many of you again and for the first time. We cats (and rats) have been through a rollercoaster, but wherever the ride took us, we have been together. I am so proud of the community we are and growing to become,” the singer added.

"History is important, we learn from history, we are reminded of how to and what not to do when we look back. We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable. Let’s hope we get to evolve together for years to come and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world," Katy continued.

The songstress went on to add about her own growth, revealing she has recently embraced a new sense of self-love.

"Lately I have been seeing 341 which has me thinking now after giving so much… do I love myself, finally? Well, I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day. Today’s answer is yes. I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment. Proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging," she wrote.

Adding, "Wrapping up the South American leg once again reminded me of what’s real. There’s no coincidence I would be doing that exactly one year from when I put out the album and played Rock In Rio in Brazil."

"Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey. I am blessed to know that there’s always two sides to each coin, and I learn that even when I hit tails, somehow through it all, I keep making my wishes," Katy wrote.

She went on to note, "My best friend once gave me a framed 19th century book called What Katy Did Next. I’ve never read it, but the title has always stuck with me. That’s the point - it’s about continuing to move forward, and dream."

The singer added, "Whatever comes next, I’m letting it unfold naturally. No forcing, no controlling - just trusting the angels, the fans, and the music to guide me where I’m meant to go. Please know this: my love for you is unconditional, and I couldn’t do any of this without you."

"Excited to continue the celebration in the UK, Europe, and Asia and hey, 143 & 341. LOVE, Katy," Katy Perry concluded.