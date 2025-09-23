Coachella 2026 breaks sales record as Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter lead star-studded lineup

Coachella is set to wow audiences next spring, as the music festival has announced that both weekends are completely sold out.

In a post on social media, organizers of the popular US music and arts festival confirmed that 2026 Coachella passes were snatched up.

“She’s gone; dance on. See you in April,” organizers penned on Instagram alongside a clip that was labeled “2026 Passes Sold Out.”

This announcement comes just a week after the lineup for next year's event was unveiled.

On September 16, Coachella made a splash by announcing its official lineup for next year’s event.

As per schedule, Sabina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Kajol G are slated to headline the 2026 music festival.

Teddy Swims, Sexy Red, FKA Twigs, Royal Oates, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Iggy Pop, The Strokes, Swan Lee, Labyrinth, Swan Lee, Royal Oates, David Byrne, Addison Rae, Young Thug, and many more will also perform on the Coachella stage.

For those unversed, the 2026 Coachella festival will take place over the course of two weekends—with the first weekend taking place between April 10 and 12 and the second running between April 17 and 19, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.