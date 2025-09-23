'All bets are off': Creator on new Marvel show

Bryan Andrews on 'Marvel Zombies' links to original comics

Bryan Andrews says "all bets are off" in Marvel Zombies related to his making approach, where he serves as a showrunner.



In an interview with Nerdist, the creator says there will be no references, homages, or Easter eggs to the comic book source material of the same name. He shares this is because he wants the four-episode miniseries to “be its own thing”.

“Not so much in this iteration of it," Bryan says in a response to the question which asked, "Do you want any moments from the comic you definitely wanted to replicate?"

The filmmaker, who had previously directed several episodes in both seasons of What If...?, notes, “There were a few things that we did as a nod to the comics back in the first season of What If…?, but once we had done that, then it’s like, ‘OK, all bets are off.’

He continues, “On this one, we just went for it. So, if we get a chance to ever do another round of Marvel Zombies?"

"Then you never know what stuff we might homage and borrow from the comics a little bit. Just to acknowledge them. But this one pretty much seems to be its own thing, which is still cool.”

Marvel Zombies will land on Disney+ on Sept 24.