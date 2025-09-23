Princess Charlene of Monaco kicks off the 2025 Socrates Award

Princess Charlene of Monaco has just announced the start of the 2025 Socrates Award

The 2025 Socrates Awards have just started, and the official Instagram account for Princess Charlene of Monaco has shown off her all-white look.

For those unversed with the awards, “established in 2022 by the Groupe L’Équipe and the organization Peace and Sport, the Socrates Prize distinguishes athletes engaged in solidarity actions or social causes, in the spirit of the legendary Socrates, a Brazilian footballer and a committed physician,” the Instagram update says.

The update, featuring a number of pictures from the glittering red carpet shows the princess in the Châtelet Theater in Paris. There Her Majesty Princess Charlène took part in the 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or.

The caption also adds, “On this occasion, the Princess presented the Socrates Prize to the Xana Foundation, created in 2024 by Luis Enrique, former international player and current coach of Paris Saint-Germain. It was his daughter Sira Martinez Cullell who received this distinction on stage from the hands of S.A.S. the Princess.”

Further down the caption more information was offered to royal fans, like that fact that “this year, the Award honors a particularly strong message: that of resilience. In 2019, Luis Enrique lost his daughter Xana, aged 9, to a rare cancer. Five years later, he and his wife Elena founded the Fundación Xana, which accompanies critically ill children and their families, providing them with medical, psychological and material support.”

“Very engaged in the field of childhood, health and education through her own foundation, S.A.S. Princess Charlène wanted to remind, in her speech: "Sport is much more than just an activity. He embodies values, passion and dedication.”