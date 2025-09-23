Taylor Swift gets ex-cop arrested: ‘Tried serving her deposition papers!’

Ex-cop hops Travis Kelce’s fence for a deposition: Insider speaks out

Taylor Swift has just forced an ex-cop into police custody for the way he attempted to serve her papers for a deposition.

The whole thing happened over a month ago, before 2 am on the 15th of September.

According to RadarOnline, the entire thing happened outside Travis Kelce’s home, in Leawood, Kansas.

Per court documents the arrest happened because the ex-cop turned private eye, Justin Lee Fisher, tried “jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood,” in order to deliver the deposition papers.

What is pertinent to mention is that the deposition relates to Justin Boldoni’s case against Blake Lively, who used Swift’s name in some text messages.

Just two days before this arrest was made an extension was also requested. But in a rejection, the judge in question Lewis Liman said, “The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift's pre-existing professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025.”

“Discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months. They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.”

The same court filing also claimed Swift ‘agreed’ earlier on to give evidence in the ongoing case against Lively, in the case that the deadline be extended due to her existing obligations.

However, since then Swift’s lawyers have rejected any such claims. Her lawyer also released a statement that reads, “my client did not agree to a deposition. But if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20.”

For those unversed with the case between Boldoni and Lively, it relates to allegations of defamation.

As for the private eye in question, he’s also spoken out since then and while awaiting his hearing in Leawood Municipal Court on October 15th, said that he wasn't hurt “besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my (private eye) license.”