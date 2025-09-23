 
Brian Jason Wagner: Who is Taylor Swift's stalker?

Some reports claimed Brian Jason Wagner, Taylor Swift's alleged stalker, is missing

September 23, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: File photo
Taylor Swift has secured a temporary restraining order against Brian Jason Wagner, a 45-year-old Colorado man accused of stalking the pop superstar. 

Court filings describe Wagner as a persistent and increasingly erratic presence near Swift’s Los Angeles home, prompting the singer to seek legal protection.

According to Swift’s legal declaration, Wagner began appearing at her residence in July 2024, once allegedly carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon. 

He is accused of falsely claiming that he was in a romantic relationship with Swift, that she was the mother of his child, and even that he lived at her property.

The filings also state Wagner changed his driver’s license address to her home and attempted to redirect her mail.

Swift stressed that she has never met Wagner “in any meaningful way” and that his assertions are “untrue and disconnected from reality.” 

The documents also cite hundreds of emails and letters Wagner allegedly sent, including some while incarcerated.

The restraining order requires Wagner to stay at least 100 yards away from Swift, her home, and her workplace. 

A court hearing is expected in the coming weeks to determine whether the order should be made permanent.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said despite relentless efforts from her private investigator, Brian Jason Wagner remains untraceable.

