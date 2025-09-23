Pennywise returns to haunt in 'It: Welcome to Derry' trailer

HBO Max drops 'It: Welcome to Derry' trailer

Pennywise the Clown has returned, this time in Derry, a Maine town, as shown in the trailer of It: Welcome to Derry.



The series is a prequel to the original It movies. In the year 1962, citizens of the place, especially children, face the danger of the notorious killer.

Plenty of blood and mayhem is happening in the footage. “After eight years of living on base, I just think my missus is ready for a little taste of normal,” Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) shares as he enters town.

“Well, if normal is what you’re after, you two are going to love Derry,” an unknown person replies.

Based on Stephen King's novel, its logline reads, "Welcome to Derry is set in the world of Stephen King's IT universe, It: Welcome to Derry is based on King's IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It: Chapter Two".

Andy Muschietti, who is a veteran in the franchise, will be directing several episodes. Meanwhile, the show stars Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

It: Welcome to Derry will be out on HBO on Oct. 26.