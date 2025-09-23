Jimmy Kimmel 'misses' dear one after suspension

Jimmy Kimmel breaks social media silence

Since his infamous suspension from ABC, Jimmy Kimmel has now shared his first post on his social media.



It did not, however, address the controversy which had caused uproar in some quarters. Instead, it was about missing a dear one.

He was Norman Lear, the legendary television writer. Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, Jimmy writes the caption, "Missing this guy today."

The producer was 101 when he died in 2023. He is known for the hit sitcom All in the Family and was also the founder of the non-profit People for the American Way.

Norman was also a strong supporter of the First Amendment, which he expressed in his speech in 2016.

In line with his liberal views, several stars also mentioned the said amendment when they defended Jimmy's right to freedom of expression after he was briefly put on ice over his remarks on the activist Charlie Kirk's shooter.

Nevertheless, the late-night host is set to return to the airwaves on Sept. 23, as Disney shared a statement reinstating him.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the readout said.