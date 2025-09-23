Gunna teases major upcoming joint album

Gunna announces joint album with Offset

Gunna, a well-known rapper, is set to work on a new album, which he says is a joint album with Offset.



At his concert for Apple Music Live, One Night Only, he shares with the fans, “It’s in the works, but we [are] spacing it out. You know, he dropped his album, I dropped my album. I was on his, he was on mine."

He continues, “I feel like that was some sprinkles and breadcrumbs for us to give you that meal soon."

Further, the Drip Too Hard rapstar gushes about his collaborator Offset, with whom he is set to do work.

“The way we work is organic. It’s not forced, so when we get together, it’s more or less fun,” he replies after a fan asked him about his fellow rapper.

“We [are] having a good time. He comes with the beats, or I might come with some beats, then Turbo comes in, and then we just collaborate," the 32-year-old adds.

He continues, “I think we actually put that battery in each other’s back when we’re in that studio, too, so that’s why the music sounds [like] how it sounds.”

Though, it's not the first time Gunna and Offset have collaborated. prada dem and Style Rare, for example.