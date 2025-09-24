ASAP Rocky desperately wants to welcome baby girl with Rihanna this time

ASAP Rocky drops bombshell about Rihanna's third pregnancy

ASAP Rocky, the grammy-nominated rapper and long-time partner of Rihanna, has opened up about the gender of their third baby on the way.

While conversing with Elle, the 36-year-old rapper, who shares two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, with Rihanna, touched on many topics, from his acting career and recent trial to fatherhood and their third baby on the way.

As the conversation went deeper, Rocky opened up about his desire to welcome a baby girl with the Diamonds songstress this time.

Giving voice to his thoughts, the Kids Turned Out Fine crooner said, “I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl.”

He added, “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know.”

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that,” Rocky noted, showing his deep wish to be a father of a baby girl.