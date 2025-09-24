'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' hits another snag

Nexstar remains firm on Jimmy Kimmel suspension

As Disney recently announced that they are reinstating Jimmy Kimmel Live on air, but Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group would not air it, they say.



These companies together own at max 70 local ABC affiliate stations, which accounts foralmost a fourth of the network's stations.

"We made a decision last week to pre-empt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel's' ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse," an official from the firm said.

"We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve," the statement added.

The firms, meanwhile, say they will air news programming in the place of Jimmy's late-night show.

Earlier, Disney, who owns ABC, in a statement said, "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," it said.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the statement concluded.

Jimmy's brief suspension comes after he suggested the shooter of the activist Charlie Kirk was a MAGA supporter.