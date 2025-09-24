Jennifer Aniston credits THESE friends as her instant mood boost

Jennifer Aniston names the friends she leans on most

During low moments, Jennifer Aniston reveals she leans on her girl pals including her hit sitcom, Friends, costars, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

The 56-year-old The Morning Show star opened up about the ways she makes herself feel better which includes her comfort food, her go-to people and seeing her girlfriends.

“Honestly, having a group of friends over is always an instant pick-me-up,” she told author of the new children’s cookbook, Cook with Clydeo.

“I have a really wonderful, loving, solid group of friends who are very funny on top of being wonderful human beings. And so, we make each other laugh,” she shared.

Aniston went on to say that if she is not in the mood of "making some sort of comfort food like pizza nights, burgers or Mexican food" at home, just going out works too.

“I'll go to my favorite restaurant with some girlfriends, have a martini, and some delicious meal," Aniston noted.

The Friends alum further shared her favorite go to person or someone she love to call, Aniston instantly mentioned her hit sitcom costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Other than Cox and Kudrow it's Jason Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka, Andrea Bendewald, Jennifer Meyer and many more she feels “very lucky” to have.

“You’ll find one of them. And if you don't, someone will eventually call you back,” Aniston added.