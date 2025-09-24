Meghan Markle 'explodes' at Prince Harry after Netflix snub

Meghan Markle fuming after Prince Harry publicly snubbed her Netflix project

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly left furious after Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's latest blunder.

During a recent public appearance, Harry forgot to plug Meghan's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Earlier this week, when the youngest son of King Charles attended the WellChild Awards in London, he was asked for recommendations for Netflix programs. While Harry suggested Hostage and Love is Blind, he made no mention of With Love, Meghan.

Now, an insider told RadarOnline that "The omission did not go down well at home."

"Meghan feels With Love, Meghan is one of the most important projects she has done since leaving royal life, and she expected Harry to highlight it. Instead, he rattled off other shows and left hers off the list. She saw it as a huge snub," they added.

As per the sources, the Duchess of Sussex straight up told her husband that "forgetting to mention her show was unforgivable."

"From her point of view, every time Harry talks about Netflix, he should be pushing their joint projects or her work. She accused him of being careless and said it made her look irrelevant," the source noted.

A friend told the outlet that since Meghan Markle is trying that the world sees "her as a serious creator," leaving out With Love, Meghan "felt like Harry was dismissing months of work."

"She told him he has one job when it comes to Netflix – to promote what they're doing," they added. "Meghan saw it as Harry failing to back her in public. She reminded him in no uncertain terms that they have to present a united front if their brand is going to thrive."

"She expects him to champion her projects as strongly as his own causes," the source noted.