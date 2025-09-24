Taylor Swift 'almost' quit music forever?

Taylor Swift nearly quit music after Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift almost quit music after her explosive feud with Kim Kardashian.

The popstar reportedly found herself at the center of social media firestorm in 2016, when Kardashian branded her a "snake" in viral tweet. However, this led to Swift questioning if she wanted to remain in the public eye.

One contributor to Channel 4’s upcoming two-part series claimed, "Taylor was moments from quitting," as quoted by RadarOnline.

They added, "the level of vitriol after Kim's tweet was staggering. Death threats were pouring in, her reputation was shredded overnight, and she felt there was no way to fight back."

Meanwhile, a fan interviewed for the documentary shared, "She could have saved a million babies and solved world hunger, and it wouldn’t have mattered."

Adding, "Once that snake narrative stuck, she was powerless. To have something of that magnitude go completely off the rails – there was no stopping it, no matter what she did."

For those unaware, the feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian stemmed from the Blank Space singer's tensions with the reality tv star's then husband, Kanye West, who famously stormed the stage at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

However, Kardashain reignited the animosity with her tweet on “National Snake Day,” posting snake emojis that cemented Swift’s “snake” label across social media.