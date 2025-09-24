Prince Harry admits regret over Meghan's 'hurtful' remarks in royal meeting

Prince Harry apologizes to King Charles for Meghan's 'hurtful' public remarks

Prince Harry has reportedly offered an "apology" to King Charles on behalf of his wife Meghan Markle.

As per a report by Radarolnine.com, King Charles and Meghan had talked over a phone call with the intention of mending their years-long tension.

The first chat between Meghan and Charles in two years took place during Harry's recent visit to London earlier in September, during which the Duke of Sussex had made apologies for his and wife Meghan's hurtful behavior.

"He acknowledged that some of his and Meghan's public remarks had been hurtful. Whether Charles accepted it is unclear, but the exchange was certainly emotional, " a source shared.

"The call was brief, but it carried weight," a second source said. "Meghan told the King she wanted to see relationships repaired. Harry was eager to show them both that the family bond is still there and that it could be rebuilt, particularly for the children's sake. He's determined to make it feel like one united family again."

"Meghan's call was more symbolic than substantial – no one believes a brief greeting can undo years of tension," another senior insider told the publisher.

"This was the first occasion in a long time that Harry actually offered an apology," the first source claimed.