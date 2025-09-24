ASAP Rocky turns gray hair into fashion power move

ASAP Rocky calls gray hair his next fashion statement

ASAP Rocky admitted he is "ready to embrace" his 40s along with silver strands.

In a recent chat with Elle, the 36-year-old rapper talked about his sprouting grey hair and acknowledged getting older with next fashion move.

“I’m about to be 40 in a few years. I’m ready to embrace that m***********,” he said.

While showing off his visible sign of aging, grey hair, Rocky noted, “I got these pretty gray hairs growing. I’m ready.”

For the unversed, Rocky is father to two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, whom he shares with longtime partner Rihanna.

The Fashion Killa rapper, whose real real name is Rakim Mayers, gushed over his dad style, saying, “If I could define my dad style, I would say it's way more focused.”

“Prior to that, it was more absurd outfits and just mixing and matching everything just for the sake of it. Now it's a bit more quiet luxury," the doting soon-to-be father of three added.

It is pertinent to mention that Rihanna and Rocky are all set to welcome their third baby.