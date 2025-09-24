Taylor Swift brings album 'life of a showgirl' to theaters: Everything we know so far

Taylor Swift is coming back to big screens in Canada this fall!

The 35-year-old pop sensation's fans can attend release party screenings of her forthcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, at Cineplex theaters across Canada next month.

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is an 89-minute event that will be shown in cinemas from October 3 to 5.

Swifties can purchase tickets online from the theater chain's official website, Cineplex.com.

Recently, Taylor appeared on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast and revealed how Showgirl took shape.

“It was something that I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras Tour,” said the Bad Blood hitmaker.

“…Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated, so excited to be creating,” she added.

For those unversed, Taylor announced her engagement with the NFL star on August 26 via a social media.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the Lover singer penned on Instagram alongside adorable images showing Travis proposing to Taylor.

What Fans Can Expect From Taylor's forthcoming party:

In a press release on September 16, Cineplex said that attendees can also expect “Taylor's never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her (new) album."

When & Where Are the Screenings?

As per The Business Standard, the program will screen in more than 100 countries, including Canada, France, UK, Germany, New Zealand, and Australia.