Princess Eugenie gives a voice to fake fashion and its human exploitation

Princess Eugenie champions against fake fashion and its dangers

Princess Eugenie has just turned to her social media account to champion the fight against fake fashion due to the dangers it poses to possible human exploitation.

The entire thing was done as part of a repost the Duchess made, in collaboration with the anti slavery collective.

The post contained an informative video that showed off the differences between a real and fake hand bag, and warned that “its not just a bargain it’s a hidden world of exploitation, pollution, and organized crime.”

The video also contained a caption with more information and it reads, “Did you know that Fake fashion is a booming industry worth hundreds of billions driving a hidden web of exploitation and harm to people and planet? From forced labour and child exploitation to human trafficking, fake fashion - the kind you can buy online, on the streets, or on holiday - is rife with harm.”

"This week, we hosted an event in NYC with fashion insiders, behavioural change experts, brands, and specialists to shine a light on this overlooked human rights scandal. Our campaign, Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion - A Human Rights Scandal, calls on governments to collect and share data on illicit trade and counterfeiting and implement and enforce forced labour bans.”

“We also urge everyone to consider whether buying a fake handbag, football shirt or trainers is worth the cost of people around the world being exploited. Share this video to help us raise awareness on how fake fashion is linked to forced labour and human exploitation.”