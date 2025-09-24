'Dancing With the Stars' week 2: Double elimination leaves viewers fuming

The second week of Dancing with the Stars saw 14 celebrity participants and their professional partners return to the ballroom, but two couples were sent home in a double elimination.

On September 23, the pairs performed routines inspired by some of music's most iconic one-hit wonders, hoping to receive flawless scores from the judges.

Despite their best attempts, two teams were eliminated by the end of Tuesday night's broadcast.

Who Got Eliminated?

Actor Corey Feldman and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, and former NBA player Baron Davis and his partner, Britt Stewart, were sent home on Tuesday night.

Fan's Reactions on Eliminations:

Fans were left shocked after their elimination, insisting that the couples had "so much potential."

“Baron and Britt deserved better,” one of the social media users wrote on X.

"Baron could MOVE he deserved to be there longer!" agreed, another one.

Who’s Leading the Leaderboard Now?

Here is the list of remaining contestants and their combined scores after the first two episodes:

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik -- 34

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko -- 35

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa -- 32

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy -- 34

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach -- 30

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov -- 31

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten -- 33

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson -- 37

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong -- 34

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas -- 37

Andy Richter and Emma Slater -- 25