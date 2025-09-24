William, King Charles reach their limit with Prince Andrew: ‘Make an example of him'

The walls are ‘finally caving in’ on Prince Andrew, expert speaks out

Prince Andrew is finally coming face to face with the repercussions of running dry his family’s patience levels.

Everything has been shared by a well placed source that just spoke to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, “Andrew’s been a constant source of embarrassment, but this is looking like the straw that’s likely to break the camel’s back.”

And when it comes to King Charles or Prince William “there’s only so much bandwidth as far as turning a blind eye to all his sleaze and unfortunately for him it does seem like the walls are finally caving in.”

“The more than 100 emails between Andrew and Epstein could be released any day now and there’s a mounting sense at the top of the Firm that King Charles will be compelled to officially ban Andrew from the Royal Family.”

That is why “there’s a growing view that Andrew can’t be protected or shielded much longer, and if the documents are as incriminating as they sound then there will almost certainly be pressure on King Charles to make an example of him.”

For those unversed regarding the connection between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, it all dates back to his late accuser Virginia Giuffre who passed away as a result of suicide after accusing him of having had inappropriate relations with him when she was only 17-years-old, at Epstein’s private islands.