Gigi Hadid talks about Zayn Malik while celebrating Khai’s 5th birthday

September 24, 2025

Gigi Hadid has made a shocking comment about her ex Zayn Malik after celebrating their daughter Khai’s fifth birthday.

The 30-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram handle on September 22 and shared a string of snaps from Khai's big day.

"Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year. Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life! You are truly everything," she captioned the post.

"So lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!!" added Gigi.

As the post went viral, several rushed to the comment section to congratulate Khai on her big day.

"Wish, her dad would also be there...," one of the internet users penned.

In response, the supermodel stated, "She was with us both on her birthday!!"

For those unversed, Gigi and Zain parted ways in 2021 after six years of dating. The former couple continue to co-parent their daughter together.

"Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance," she told US Vogue.

The model further said that she and the former One Direction singer plan their weeks with Khai to fit their own schedules.

"That doesn't mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other's backs," explained Gigi.

