Taylor Swift ends up humiliated because of Blake Lively

Taylor Swift makes up her mind about Blake Lively after humiliation near Travis Kelce

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has just suffered greatly at Blake Lively’s hands, and its all got to do with how she’s humiliated her in public, in front of Travis Kelce.

The news has been brought to light by a well placed insider that just sat down with RadarOnline.

This source in question explained the incident that led to all this, and was quoted saying, “For Taylor, that arrest was it.”

For those unversed, the arrest was made on September 15th when an ex-cop turned-private eye hopped the fence of Travis Kelce’s home in Kansas to serve Swift deposition papers.

The papers were so she could turn up in court for the case Justin Boldoni has against Blake Lively for defamation.

While any such promise of a court appearance was rejected by Swift, the private eye in question was arrested in the early hours of 2am.

Now, Swift “believes Blake opened the door to all of this, and watching a process server get handcuffed at Travis' home because of Blake's lawsuit was humiliating. It has ended whatever was left of their bond.”

Another source also chimed in to the outlet and added, “Taylor has dealt with stalkers and security scares for years, but being dragged into Blake's drama with Baldoni feels different. She sees it as betrayal.”

They also echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “that arrest was the moment she decided she's done.”

All in all “Taylor doesn't believe she should have been mentioned in this at all.”

Before concluding the source said, “she thinks Blake encouraged her name being used as leverage, and she has no intention of forgiving that.”