Prince Harry's latest comments raised tension at Palace: Expert

Prince Harry’s new remarks said to set alarm bells ringing at the Palace, per expert

September 25, 2025

Prince Harry’s latest interview may have reopened wounds at Palace

Prince Harry’s latest remarks about his memoir Spare and his ongoing stance on past royal tensions may have stirred fresh concern at the Palace, according to royal expert.

As per GB News, royal expert Jennie Bond said she believes the Duke of Sussex’s interview with The Guardian may not have gone down well with the royals.

While on a recent visit to Ukraine, Harry defended his decision to publish his bombshell autobiography, saying he had no regrets on writing the book.

Bond warned that claiming “there cannot be reconciliation before you have truth” was likely to raise alarm behind palace walls.

She said, “His first comment was that his dad was 'great'. And I don’t think the Palace would have any problem with that.

“But to have been drawn into commenting on whether he had any regrets about his book was naive,” Bond added.

She continued, “He just can’t seem to stop himself from doubling down on his grievances.

“To be tempted into asserting that his conscience was clear about all that he had said in his book, and that there ‘cannot be reconciliation before you have truth’, was just asking for trouble.”

