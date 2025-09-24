Victoria Beckham grows fearful Nicola Peltz' billionaire family: ‘Weighing up Oprah chat'

Victoria Beckham fears daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz: ‘Makes villains out of family’

Amid the family rift between Victoria Beckham, David and their son Brooklyn with Nicola, it appears are number of things are being considered.

The news has been brought to light by a well placed insider that just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings, “Victoria really wants to safeguard herself and the Beckham brand in the US”.

Its all because her mind is occupied by fears that “the family feud with Brooklyn and Nicola could end up doing some serious damage to the family name if it’s perceived as petty by the public, or worse, if it makes villains out of her and David.”

According to the source there is also another aspect, which is that “Victoria knows they’re not billionaires like the Peltz family,” however at the same time “when it comes to their celebrity, she feels they have a lot more currency.”

So at the moment “she’s weighing up having a big sit-down chat ready, and she’s already been in talks with Oprah Winfrey.”

For those still unversed with what led to rumors of these woes, it all started back in 2022 during Nicola’s wedding when she opted against wearing a dress from her future mother-in-law’s line and instead went with a different designer.

It only got worse when the couple failed to show up at David’s 50th birthday too.