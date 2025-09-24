 
Geo News

'Take this down': Comedian calls out gov't department

Theo Von, in a post on X, expresses his displeasure at including him without him knowing

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2025

Theo Von speaks out against featuring him in gov't promotions

Theo Von, a well-known comedian, found his face in the promotion of the Department of Homeland Security's deportation actions.

Furious, the host of the This Past Weekend podcast takes to X, writing, “Yooo DHS i didnt approve to be used in this. I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos.”

Take this down: Comedian calls out govt department

“When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!" he ends the post.

The video, which is 31 seconds long, involves his snippet, saying, “Heard you got deported, dude — bye” It then shows President Donald Trump, boasting, “They simply stopped coming. They’re not coming anymore."

Theo, meanwhile, hosted guests from different political spheres on his podcast, including the sitting president, JD Vance, Mark Cuban, Bernie Sanders, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Shane Gillis, Nikki Glaser, and Pete Davidson. 

Besides this, the comedian is set to star in Busboys, a comedy film co-starring with David Spade. They both worked on the movie's script.

The film's logline reads that it is "set in an Arizona border town and follows David and Theo, two friends who think becoming waiters will solve all of their problems. They are wrong."

