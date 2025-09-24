Robert De Niro to get major honour soon

Robert De Niro is set to get Rome's top honour

Robert De Niro, a Hollywood titan, has received so many honours, and he is set to get another. This time, he will receive it at the Rome Film Festival.

Lupa Capitolina is the event's top honour, though the award will go to Alice in the City.

It is the sidebar of the Rome Film Festival, which aims to celebrate films for children and youth. Nevertheless, Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, will give the Heat star the medal.

Other than this, Robert will also be the chief guest at the inauguration of Nobu Hotel Roma, which he owns along with chef Nobu Matsuhisa and producer Meir Teper.

In other news, the 82-year-old appears as a spoof of Brendan Carr, the chairman of the FCC, on the late-night show of Jimmy Kimmel.

His surprise cameo comes with the return of the host's show. “So you tell Whoopi over there, she better show a little respect, or the only view she’s getting is from under George Washington. The bridge, not the guy,” he says, pointing to Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts on The View.

When Jimmy says, "FCC is using mob tactics to suppress free speech." To which, Robert gave the comedian an earful. “Speech, it ain’t free no more. We’re charging by the word now."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on Sept 23.