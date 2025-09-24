 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet takes the stage at the United Nations

The daughter of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner takes on the United Nations stage to speak out regarding the mask mandate

September 24, 2025

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s daughter Violet has just turned up to the United Nations to speak out regarding the mask mandate.

The youth advocate’s speech focused on the importance of clean air and the support of mask mandates to prevent covid-19 mandates.

She started by saying, “We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future. But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”

The 19-year-old went as far as to urge adults to work towards “the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long Covid.”

In her eyes, “young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us.”

A bit later into the conversation the college freshman also explained a bit about the virus and said, “here’s what we know about SARS CoV2. It is airborne, floating and lingering in the air, one infection can result in disabling damage to almost every cell in the body from the brain and heart to the nerves and blood vessel. Every subsequent infection increases the risk of long movement and places people who already have it in greater danger.”

“As Dr. Akiko Iwasaki says, at this point, the whole population is the control group, and after only five years, long Covid has surpassed asthma as the most common chronic illness in children in five years and under.”

