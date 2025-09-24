 
Real reason Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry separated comes to light

The real reason Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry separated has just been revealed

Web Desk
September 24, 2025

An insider has just brought the real reason Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry separated, to light.

This insider, which is well placed within certain circles has shared everything to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, the actual reason stems from his 30 pound weight loss that he worked on for the film The Cut.

For those unversed, the diet was so particular that Bloom lived off tuna, cucumber and restricted water intake.

The source was even quoted saying, “The toll this role took on Orlando was enormous. He was anxious, sleepless and obsessing over food. That intensity consumed everything, and Katy felt shut out. The relationship couldn't survive it.”

The father of three-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom reportedly felt that this ‘damaged’ his long-term relationship with Perry too.

Because while “Katy tried to be supportive,” at one point “it became clear that Orlando's focus on the role left no space for anything else.”

“The discipline turned into paranoia and emotional distance, and it ultimately killed the bond they once had,” the insider also admitted.

Even Bloom spoke out about the psychological impact of this and said, “what I hadn't expected and was surprised by was the mental toll that this kind of intense discipline takes.”

According to the same outlet, “the paranoia and anxiety were very real and disturbing, caused by the lack of sleep – turns out you can't sleep when you're hungry.”

